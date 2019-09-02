Bale scored twice and earned removal, and “real” has lost the next points in the match La Liga (video)
Partners congratulate Bale with a goal scored
In the match of the 3rd round of the Spanish La Liga the capital Madrid met in the Spanish capital of ceramics – Vila-real with the same club, and lost another points.
The match ended in a draw 2:2. And “Royal club” twice during the meeting they played and both times did garret bale.
On 90+4 minute of the Welsh footballer of real Madrid once again got into the epicenter of attention, managed to earn over the last 4 minutes of the match two yellow cards.
In the standings, real Madrid is unusual in 5th place, having the same number of points.
Can please fans of “Blancos” is that the fact that “Barcelona” “hunker down” in the standings even deeper, up to 9-th position, behind real Madrid by 1 point.
And leads with 100%-s ‘ result, the countrymen of real Madrid “Atletico”.