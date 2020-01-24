Bale surpassed Ronaldo for goals scored in real Madrid
Gareth Bale
On the eve of real Madrid in the 1/16 finals of the Spanish Cup beat away “Unionists Salamanca” (3:1) and went to the next round of the tournament.
One goal was scored Welsh footballer “Royal club” Gareth bale.
Due to this, the Welshman surpassed the Brazilian Ronaldo on the number of goals for real, according to Twitter ESPN.
On account of the Bale was 105 goals in 246 appearances for real Madrid. Ronaldo scored 104 goals in 177 matches. The transfer of Gareth Bale to real Madrid was carried out in September 2013 from Tottenham Hotspur. The amount of the transfer amounted to 101 million euros.
This season, the 30-year-old Welsh striker took part in 12 matches of the championship of Spain in which he scored two goals and two assists.
The football player’s contract with the Madrid club runs until the summer of 2022.
Note that the record for goals scored for real Madrid is “almost” namesake Ronald – Cristiano Ronaldo, who in 438 appearances for real Madrid scored 450 goals.