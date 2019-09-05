“Ball” campaign almost turned into a massacre in the Russian Vladikavkaz (video)
The network showed a video taken in one of the shops of the Russian Vladikavkaz. The video shows how buyers rush to promotional merchandise, pushing each drcha. Video was published by Telegram-channel Baza.
“Vladikavkaz, clothes shop, action: one thing — one ruble. There were no injuries”, — stated in the message channel.
As he wrote, “the FACTS” similar to the behavior of the Russians is not uncommon. So, in January in St. Petersburg to blows in the queue for Shawarma. The network has published records from surveillance cameras.
Shortly before the Russian Kursk the local cell of the liberal democratic party arranged the distribution of free candy to local residents. Gratuitous sweets formed a queue and crush comes to a fight.
