Ban on immigration, and quarantine: the winners of the lottery green card DV-2020 asking trump about the help
Lottery winners green card DV-2020 may not be able to obtain the status of a lawful permanent resident of the US as due to the quarantine and a temporary ban of U.S. President Donald trump on immigration. The group of applicants for a green card from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and other countries created a petition on the White house website in which he appealed to the President asking for help.
Lottery winners green card DV-2020, obliged to submit documents and pass an interview before September 30, 2020, to be eligible for the status of lawful permanent resident, you can not manage to do: April 22, US President, Donald trump has signed a decree to limit immigration into the country, which will be valid for 60 days and then can be removed or renewed.
“We are lucky people selected in the lottery DV-2020. Please do not let us lose this great Opportunity!” — reads the title of the petition created 26 APR 2020. And here is the text:
“Good afternoon, Mr. President! Our families have a dream to live and work in the United States. And so our dream began to come true. We lucky people from many countries: Russia, Ukraine, Belarus… selected in the DV-2020, some of us scheduled interviews and obtained a green card before the entry into force of your appeal, and they were able to travel to the United States, other cancelled the interview or can not pass it because Covid-19, because embassies around the world closed, and now we are very concerned about we didn’t have time to be interviewed before the final date of 30 September 2020, and to our long-awaited visas to the suspension of issuing visas in connection with your decree, Mr. President. We respect you and we ask you to help us.”
On the White house website stated that the petition operates as follows: it is necessary to create a petition, share it with other people to form a community that would support the statement. After the petition scores 100,000 votes in 30 days, it will be possible to get an official response from the White house within 60 days.
According to 15:00 ET on March 4, the petition was signed by 3122 people.
We will remind that on April 22 the President of the United States Donald trump has signed a decree to limit immigration into the country within 60 days, after which the restriction can be removed or extended. The main reason for the introduction of new restrictive measures, the President called concern for the preservation of “jobs for our great American citizens” against the backdrop of a pandemic coronavirus infection.
“To protect our great American workers, I just signed a decree on the temporary suspension of immigration in the United States. This ensures that unemployed Americans from all walks of society will be first in line for jobs after the opening of the economy. We also save our medical resources. We need to care for our patients, workers, and so we did,” said trump in the evening of 22 April.
Shortly thereafter, the text of the presidential decree was published on the official website of the White house.
The new restrictions apply only to foreigners who have not applied for immigration papers in the US and now abroad. The ban applies to foreigners living outside the United States and want to legally migrate to the US through immigrant visas or green cards, with some exceptions.
The migration policy Institute, an independent thinktank, has estimated that the decree will block the issuance of approximately 26,000 green cards per month or 52 000 during the entire 60-day period. It should be noted that the pandemic has greatly stopped the flow of immigration in the United States: the country has imposed restrictions on the border, all visa services have been suspended and the admission of refugees.
The prohibition does not apply to foreigners who already have an immigrant visa in the United States, holders of existing green cards or citizens of other States residing in the United States and intending to obtain a legal residence permit in the country, based on current immigration rules.
The decree does not apply to: spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens; health workers, including doctors and nurses who “take part in the fight against COVID-19”; U.S. military personnel, their spouses and children; anyone who serves in law enforcement or national security services. The Directive also does not concern the issuance of visas for investors. To obtain such a document, the foreigner must invest in the American economy from 500 thousand dollars to 1 million and two years to create at least 10 jobs.
In addition, the new restrictions do not apply to foreigners, a move which in the United States in the interests of American law enforcement or national security interests, as well as candidates for special visas available to the citizens of Iraq and Afghanistan who had assisted American troops.
Separately, the President said trump in a press briefing, ban also does not apply to seasonal agricultural workers temporarily coming to the United States on work visas to participate in the harvest.
According to trump signed the document, the decree entered into force on 23 April at 23:59 Eastern time.
Officially, the decree will be valid for 60 days from the date of publication, but the text States the possibility of renewal: “Not later than after 50 days from the date of entry into force, the head of the Department of homeland security, in consultation with the head of the Department of labor and the Secretary of state can extend or change the expiry date of the decree”, — the document says.
In addition, 30 days after the entry into force of these officials can offer to the President of the new restrictive measures, evaluating the effectiveness of previously introduced. Read more about why a ban can be read here.
