Ban on immigration: lottery winners green card ask the White house about the help
Lottery winners green card DV-2020, lost their chance to immigrate because of the Federal ban, addressed a petition to the White house text of the address published on the official website.
Recall that 22 April 2020, the U.S. government first suspended the immigration to the United States for 60 days. The US President Donald trump has justified this decision by saying that it will lead to the recovery of the US labor market. On 22 June the ban was extended until 31 December 2020.
The worst in this situation had the winners of the DV-2020, which has not yet scheduled an interview at the U.S. Consulate. Most likely, they will not be able to successfully complete the application process for a green card within the statutory deadlines.
Under U.S. law, immigrant visas to the winners of this lottery can be issued only until the end of 2020 tax year — i.e. until 30 September 2020. Due to the extension of the ban on immigration to do it will not work.
Lottery winners turned up in the White house with a petition. Here is the text:
“We are the winners of the DV-2020. The most vulnerable category of people affected by the ban on immigration from June 22.
Please consider COVID-19 as the force majeure situation and extend the time to work with us or eliminate us from the Declaration of an immigration ban, which would correspond to the law, be fair to the participants of the lottery and will demonstrate humane treatment of the potential residents of the United States.
Mr. President restricts the issuance of new immigrant visas before the end of the year. The validity of the DV-2020 expires on 30 September. This year we put a lot of effort. Many of us have already paid the required fees. All this proves that we meet all the requirements of the program and can become honest and decent citizens of the United States. Please extend our review dates for the next year or exclude us from the Declaration”.
Under the terms of the petitions posted at the White house, the message will be considered after it is signed by 100 thousand people within 30 days. Within 60 days the applicant will receive an official response from the US authorities. 5 days after the publication, the petition has received a little more than 7 thousand signatures. If you want to support the initiative and to sign the petition, follow the link.
