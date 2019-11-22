BANANA, BREWED WITH CINNAMON: THE BIGGEST AND MOST POWERFUL TOOL IS ANY PILLS. HERE’S HOW TO COOK IT
You will love this tool!
Sleep is very important for our body, but fatigue, stress and physical fatigue mean that we can’t sleep that affects our work for the day. Therefore, we should try to sleep at least eight hours with this powerful tool.
Today I will show you the recipe, you can use the properties of cinnamon and banana, which will help us “feed” our body, and to achieve a relaxing effect. If you want to learn how to do it, keep reading.
For this we will need the following ingredients:
— 1 banana
— liter of water
— 1 pinch of cinnamon
Preparation:
First of all, we had to wash the bananas, taking care of the skin. Place them in boiling water and cook for 15 minutes. After we add our mixture, add a pinch of cinnamon, and all!
I recommend that you make this banana-cinnamon tea one hour before bedtime. We also can eat a banana with cinnamon to help our tea to get the best effect.
10 benefits of banana that you can’t believe
1. Depression
Bananas contain tryptophan which is then converted into serotonin (also known as the “happiness hormone”), a substance that can relax the body, improve mood and increase happiness.
2. Constipation
Bananas are rich in fiber, so regular consumption can restore normal bowel function. These fruits don’t need to consume laxatives, and at the same time, your body absorbs all its nutrients.
3. Blood pressure
Contains high levels of potassium and low salt levels, these fruits are a natural way to help treat high blood pressure. Yes, the banana reduces the risk of the transfer stroke.
4. Hangover
The banana has a calming effect on the stomach, and combined with a small amount of honey can help you to balance blood sugar levels and rehydrate your body. Banana smoothie — perfect for hangover cure.
5. Ulcers
A banana is a recommended food for people suffering from intestinal disorders. Its smooth texture creates a protective layer in the stomach and neutralizes any acidity and irritation that you can experience.
6. Reduces heartburn
Bananas have antacid effect on the body. When you feel heartburn, eat a banana, and you’ll feel a quick, natural and soothing relief.
7. Treats nerves
Bananas are rich in vitamin B, essential for the nervous system. A study conducted by the Australian Institute of psychology, showed that the most complete are the people who have stressful job. Bananas will help to cope with it.
8. Anemia
Banana is rich in iron (needed for stimulation of hemoglobin in the blood), is a natural aid in the treatment of anemia.
9. Mosquito bites
This fruit is also an alternative to reduce puffiness and irritation caused by insect bites. All you need to do is to RUB a banana peel … and all!
10. Temperature control
Some cultures recognize the bananas as the fruit recommended for lowering body temperature. For example, in Thailand, pregnant women eat bananas every day to give your child with the necessary temperature.
If you liked this article, share it with your friends and family.