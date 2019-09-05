Bananas have a positive effect on the body
For a long time bananas are some of the available products in the markets of many cities, including Russian. Due to the presence of many micronutrients in its composition the fruit are widely used in the prevention of dangerous diseases. The product has a number of positive properties than has a beneficial effect on the body.
Doctors recommend this product to eat those citizens who have identified a lack of potassium in the body. It should be noted that the fruits may reduce the risk of development of a disease, such as hypertension and some diseases of the cardiovascular system. Plus, bananas are also used to relieve tension during the premenstrual syndrome in women.
In the composition of bananas contains high amount of fiber, so they are referred to as a good snack for athletes after a training day. However the fruit is not recommended for people who suffer with extra weight, as in its composition in addition contains a considerable amount of calories.