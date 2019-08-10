Band the Hardkiss presented a lyric video for the song “Hto Yak is not ti”
Group The Hardkiss presents a lyric video for the song “Hto not Yak ti” from the album “Salsa lastivka”. Directors of the video are the band members, spouses Valery bebko and Julia Sanina. The statement was made by Dmitry little effort.
“Song Bula written Bukovel. Perhaps, through TSE duzhe subject prirodna. I spay about those scho good Buti leaf, yaky Lina for VTAM, and good Buti vstrom, that Abdula-Obama the Kokhan, and the Ptah lachey have tvoh the snare. Song sounded good pid gtru ale znajshli the Samy sound, dwellers won salicylate light, ale zi sway rodzinka”-
official web site says The Hardkiss Yulia Sanin.
Ten different States one girl to ten images. They were created by the same team of The Hardkiss style Slava Chaika and Vitaliy Datsyuk.
“Each image is part of the story, linking to text and mood of the song. In this story our heroine is very versatile. She is a laid — back combination of carelessness and ease, strength and character”-
says Thank.