Bandaging of the monument and the range of the dragon: 8 strange student traditions from around the world
About the penny under the heel and calls for the freebies you probably know. Have you heard anything about a flying piano or bandaged monuments? Says “Lifehacker”.
1. Flying piano
Massachusetts Institute of technology is one of the most famous and prestigious universities in the world. Due to hard studying students is not so much time for fun, but future engineers and mathematics can be very surprising. Once a year they are thrown off the roof of the hostel piano is usually a broken tool, they receive a gift and do not spoil the thing is especially.
This tradition appeared in November 1972. Legend has it that the idea belonged to the mit student Charlie Bruno. Along with a roommate he thought that would make the old piano. Someone suggested to throw a tool out the window, but, alas, it policies was forbidden to throw anything out. But the resourceful Bruno found that about the roof in the rules says nothing. No sooner said than done: the piano went flying.
Now this ritual is carried out in the spring, it coincides with the last day students may without penalty, to exclude from their schedules for spring semester classes, which decided not to attend.
2. The fall of TV
Russian students have a decent answer of entertainers from Massachusetts. For example, in Tomsk state University of control systems and electronics the holidays are celebrated in a big way. Radio Day from the Windows of the Dorm fly old televisions, monitors and radios.
The founders of the tradition, believe the faculty of radio engineering students, and it all started on 7 may 1988. First, it effectively. Secondly… No, seriously, need any more reasons? Actually the idea is simple: progress does not stand still, so with old technique we have to say goodbye easily and without regrets.
3. Anti‑stress cry
Remember this feeling when the training is just dizzy? I want to drop everything and just shout from weakness and fatigue. By the way, a good way to relieve stress, Swedish students have long taken it on Board.
In Uppsala, there is an area Flogsta, most of its inhabitants — students at Uppsala University and the Swedish University of agricultural Sciences. Every evening, the district announced wild cries. This is the norm, so students relieve stress: open a window at 22:00 and shout, until you get bored. The ritual that appeared somewhere in the 1970s, is even called “Flogsta Creek.”
4. Chocolate mascot
During the session, even skeptics start to believe in omens. Some do not wash your hair before the exam, in order to preserve knowledge, while others come to the classroom strictly with his left foot — is there any clear explanation is not just so necessary. But Japanese students stocking up on sweets — and not in order to seize the jitters.
The name of the chocolate bar KitKat sounds like the phrase kitto katsu — something like “you will cope”. In the end, the chocolate turned into a talisman: if you take it with you to the exam, with perfect scores guaranteed.
5. Bandaging monuments
The presentation of diplomas to the medical students vow to honestly fulfill their medical duty to protect and develop the noble traditions of medicine. And a real doctor will never refuse to help those who suffer. Even if suffering anything that is not asked, and indeed it is not people but monuments. The oath is, after all, is paramount.
Perhaps, such considerations are guided by the Moscow medical students when, after graduation go to bandage monuments and Pirogov Sechenov. If the bandage end, the course is toilet paper. And sometimes monuments to dress up in medical gowns and caps.
6. Search frog
The University of Salamanca in Spain is one of the oldest in Europe. The facade of its buildings decorated with intricate stone carvings, the details of which can be examined for hours. Some do, but the admiration for the fine work of the architects here at anything.
Somewhere among the decorative elements of a crouched frog. The one who will be able to find problems with education will not — at least, students believe it. However, there is one but: the time spent searching for the frogs, could be put to better use. But do not break the tradition!
7. Familiarity with the “parents”
The first weeks at University — the more stress, but in Scotland to newcomers are literally with maternal care. At St. Andrews University, each freshman appointed “parents” from among students of senior courses that teach his wits and familiar with the features of University life.
Of course, mentors need to thank. Before “kids” have brought “parents” a pound of raisins, undergraduates in response handed them a certificate of appreciation in Latin. And those who forgot about the gift, bathed in the fountain. Now raisins no surprise, therefore, usually give a bottle of wine. And instead of swimming for freshmen grandiose Penn battle.
8. Walking dragon
It would seem, what is the relationship between architecture, dragons and St. Patrick’s Day? The most direct. In the early twentieth century students of Cornell University thought that it would be nice to have your own holiday. To combine it I decided St. Patrick’s Day, which, according to legend, drove the snakes from Ireland.
The snake eventually grew up, and tradition has changed. Somewhere in the 1950‑ies a mandatory part of the festival was a procession with a giant dragon carved freshmen. Hence the modern name of the celebration — the Day of the dragon. The date is also shifted — now the holiday suit before spring break in late March.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 3882
[name] => students
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => studenty
)
students
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 9011
[name] => tradition
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => tradicii
)
tradition
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27233
[name] => World
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => mir
)
МирFacebookVkontakte
bookmark