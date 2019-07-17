Bandera even in Moscow: an odious propagandist of the Kremlin issued a new batch of nonsense about Ukraine
Odious Russian politician, one of the most ardent advocates of the “Russian world” Sergei Markov gave an interview to radio station “Echo of Moscow” (where the editor-in-chief Alexei Venediktov recently came to Kiev). The main topic of discussion was the elections to the Moscow city Duma (Moscow opposition is trying to organize the sluggish protests), but, as is customary in present-day Russia, the conversation was constantly lost in the “Bandera junta” that is Ukraine.
Here are some quotes, which we give without changes.
“To get the support of voters (in the sense of Muscovites — Ed.) only those who, because of Crimea — us. But if against the “Krymnash” — they have no chance there.”
“Our people demand the government to take all measures to prevent Maidan. This is a fundamental requirement of the people.” Leading Olga Bychkova (we must pay tribute to her patience) asked: “what about salary, corruption?” Markov said: “Salary requirement”.
Commenting on the situation in Sevastopol, Markov said: “Sevastopol is the region in which the first opponents of Putin have begun to speak out against Putin”. Bychkov said: “So because they recently occupied, they still remember what democracy is, still not used to our life”. Markov retorted: “unlike Ukraine they have freedom.”
Deserve attention and his predictions about Ukraine: “There’s huge change ahead. Ahead of us waiting, apparently, the era of Zelensky. I think Zelensky wins, now he has not become a real leader of the country, as a result of elections it will take, apparently, 45% for personal and 50 on the SMCS. Create your own, apparently, the parliamentary majority. Maybe attach to some small party. But, anyway, the government will be his by the beginning of September. And then I expect very serious changes. We are in the crisis is the American system of management of Ukraine”. When asked, “we have this one?”, Markov replied, “we, humanity”.
In his opinion, “Ukraine was occupied by the Americans. Introduced external control mode. … There will be a crisis of the American system. It’s already happening”.
Touched and “civil war” in the Donbas. “France and Germany are interested in ending the war in Donbas and the implementation of the Minsk agreements. So my prediction — before the end of this year, the Minsk agreement will be fulfilled in significant part.” “Fighting in the Donbass basically stops. A special law on the Donbass will be accepted. Elections, apparently. The way will be open for election. In particular, this will mean that the way will be open to the Europeans to be able to start lifting anti-Russian sanctions. Will be a significant improvement in Russia and the EU. In the following year. And this year there will be a political revolution in Ukraine”.
On the parliamentary elections. “We must understand that in Ukraine still there is no democracy. In Ukraine, these elections cannot be considered free or fair. Because in these elections, attended by hundreds who fled from Ukraine Oleg Tsarev does not accept, the former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov”.
On the spring of 2014. “One of the main critic of Vladimir Putin in Russia — why not gave the order this part of the great Saint of Russia, of Ukraine, who was captured, gave the order to go over them (in the sense of the Ukrainian leadership. — Ed.) arrest. … Vladimir Putin is a responsible statesman. And he doesn’t want to broke another world war. And the probability of this was still not null in the 14th year.”
