Banderas actually forced me to give him a role in “Pain and glory” — Pedro almodóvar
On Saturday, September 7, terminates 76th Venice international film festival. The jury, chaired by Argentine Director Lucretia Martel will announce the winners. But the names of the two winners were known in advance. 2 Sep honorary “Golden lion” was presented by a famous Hollywood actress Julie Andrews. 83-year-old star of musicals “the Sound of music” (ranked 4th in the list of the best musicals in Hollywood history), “Mary Poppins” and “Victor/Victoria” personally flew to Venice for a reward.
The second honorary “Golden lion” at this year got a cult Spanish film Director Pedro Almodovar. He also flew to Venice, where he waited impatiently. And on 25 September the Director’s anniversary, a famous filmmaker turns 70 years old.
For this holiday Pedro came up with a solid creative Luggage. He directed 21 films. And each of them became an event. Almodóvar has a large collection of prestigious awards. It includes two Academy awards (best foreign film “All about my mother”, best original screenplay — “Talk to her”), five awards British BAFTA chinatelecom (“All about my mother”, “Talk to her”, “the Skin I live in”), two awards “Golden globe” (“All about my mother”, “Talk to her”), three of the award “Cesar” (“High heels”, “All about my mother”, “Talk to her”), six awards of the film Academy of Spain “Goya” (“Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown, All about my mother”, “Return”) and numerous other awards, including prizes at the Cannes and Venice film festivals.
In may almodóvar presented in Cannes his new film “Pain and glory”. The main roles were played by Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz. This is the favorite actors of the Director, but his relations with them were uneasy. Especially with Banderas. Antonio appeared in the early films of Pedro, and then went to conquer Hollywood, and their creative paths diverged. They maintained friendly relations, but was obviously unhappy with each other.
It’s all there in the film “Pain and glory”. It turned out to be incredibly honest. Not every Director would dare to tell about their lives. Almodovar did it consciously. Many of those who have watched the film, was shocked. This picture is shocking in its depth and sincerity. Directed by the example of his own life explores the eternal themes — love, relationship between parents and children, friendship, jealousy, loyalty, betrayal.
On why he decided to make a film, and how did his relationship with the actors, Almodovar said in an interview with the British journalist Robbie Collin before heading to Venice. The conversation took place in London, where Pedro came to represent “Pain and glory” to the British audience. To the conversation of the Director and the journalist were suddenly joined by Banderas, that’s why the interview became more interesting. Exclusive right to publish this material in Ukraine “FACTS” received from The Interview People.
“Antonio, if you don’t like it, then why are you starred in seven of my paintings?”
Pedro, tell me, do you remember the first time I met Antonio?
Almodovar: — Of Course! It was in 1980 in Madrid. I agreed with a young actor named Antonio Banderas about a meeting in Cafe Gijоn. Oh, it’s an amazing place! The old coffee shop, where in XIX century there are representatives of Spanish intellectuals. We each other do not know in person. I knew that Banderas played a small role in the tragedy of Calderon. He was only 20 years…
Banderas: Yeah, were you expecting a youngster, and I misled you! For the role to grow a moustache and beard, which made me ten years older. Our meeting was organized by a friend of mine. I asked who will be waiting for me in the Cafe Gijоn. The fact that I didn’t consider themselves to be intellectuals and never been to this coffee shop. It seemed to me that there are going to some old people. Buddy said, “You will have to wait for Pedro almodóvar”. “Who is this?” — I asked. “He recently shot a movie. And this is his first and last movie…” — replied the man.
— God, why was your friend sure about that? We’re talking about Almodovar, who is sitting here with us?
Almodovar: — About me, don’t be surprised. Then I thought I was. I saw myself as a writer, screenwriter, photographer. This is what worked. Suddenly I received an offer to shoot a film based on my photo shoot for the magazine El Vibora. He was still material. Called “Normal erection”. It was the late 70’s! The era of sexual freedom. In any case, we have in Spain. In November 1975, died of Francisco Franco, who ruled the country since 1939. With his death, the wall fell all the taboos — political, social, sexual. And we’re eager to fight. The film is called “Pepi, Lucy, BOM and other girls”. This is a fun Comedy about three girlfriends who get really into the night life of Madrid. Before that I had the experience of shooting short films only. I used to use a 16-millimeter camera. And this picture has decided to withdraw the same. There was another reason — a severe shortage of money. To rent professional film equipment I could not afford. The shooting took place only at weekends as on weekdays, we all worked. The money collected bit by bit. Especially helped Carmen Maura. She’s a wonderful woman and friend. And the actress is simply brilliant! Now it is impossible to believe, but we shot a feature film for 4 thousand dollars! In any case, the peseta, what we had together was about the same amount.
And it became a cult film!
Almodóvar, film Director: — Yes, but he was so bold sexually, that it twisted at cinemas only at night…
Banderas: well, it’s lasted four years in a row, and people poured into “Pepi, Luci, BOM” all the time! But I found out about it only after our first meeting. And then I went to a coffee shop and began looking novice filmmaker. Helped me a bright red folder. She immediately caught my attention. Can’t imagine that someone can walk around town with a folder that color!!!
Almodovar: — Think! I just love the bright colors…
— This becomes obvious when you look at least one your movie!
Banderas: — I Agree. And here first I see this folder, then look up and start to look at its owner. And I see a man of about 30 with curly hair and furry eyebrows. Pedro was sitting on a chair, his legs stretched out so that other visitors had to step over. But he didn’t care. I went over and introduced myself…
Almodovar: — yeah, had. You just muttered: “So it’s you!”
Banderas: — And you said: “you Have a good face for the movies.” Thank you, what is not said — cute!
Almodovar: — I meant it. But I liked how you reacted. Ironically said: “Yes, romantic look.” This answer settled it. I realized that I wanted to give you a role in my new movie. I’ve started to work on “Labyrinth of passion”. Too funny Comedy about a pop star who is a nymphomaniac. She played Cecilia Roth…
Banderas: — And from me, a typical hero-lover, you did an Islamic terrorist-a gay man, whose superhuman sense of smell! Thank you very much.
Almodovar: — Antonio, what are you complaining about? This role you succeeded. If you don’t like it, then why did you starred in seven of my films?
In 1988, the picture Almodovar “Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown” was nominated for the award “Oscar”. The main roles played by Antonio Banderas and Carmen Maura
Banderas: — you Know, Pedro, I still don’t know how you do it. Every time we’re there is a huge contradiction. I read the script, see their role very differently than you imagine her. And we start to argue…
Almodovar: — No, Antonio, I bet you. To me your opinion is quite interesting. I know how to play. And you, happens, middle of the night rushing from their hotel to my house to share your ideas…
“Back pain was so strong that I could not work. He lived with the idea that more nothing will be removed”
— Lord, you now come to blows!
Banderas: — don’t worry, after so many years of our acquaintance up to the battering it has not yet reached. But the itching, you’re right. Pedro, you still can’t forgive me what I have left in Hollywood?
Almodovar: — what good have you played there, Antonio? Some of the jets? You yourself didn’t like it, you’re not just talking about it. But no, here I’m exaggerating. There was one role…
Banderas: — Thank God! I think you’re talking about the movie “Philadelphia”, where I played together with Tom Hanks? I like her too.
Almodovar: — You rush ahead, Antonio. I mean other movie. This is “Interview with the vampire”. I hope Tom cruise and brad pitt will forgive me for saying so, but in this film Banderas was better. I think this difference in cultures. Only Antonio in this movie burning in the eyes of real desire. Tom and brad — great actors, professionals. But in Hollywood no need to show in the frame of life, a passion. Their play. Antonio showed at a glance genuine passion. It is something that is not in the cruise and pitt. Once again I beg their pardon for this evaluation. Banderas expert on all of passion. Fortunately for me.
Statuette “Golden lion” joins a collection of prestigious award winning filmmaker
Therefore, you have entrusted Antonio to play you in “Pain and passion”?
Almodóvar, film Director: — Well, Salvador Mallo, the hero of this film, not quite I…
Banderas: — Pedro, please, everyone knows that in that picture you showed me. Quite a few frames to be sure. But I played really not very you.
Almodovar: — And again tried thus to violate my installation Director! Nothing yet I gave you this role!
— And you want to remove Antonio “Pain and glory”? Wow!
Almodovar: — Not going to. We were too different.
Banderas: — Why did you send me the script?
Almodovar: — As I always do, isn’t it? We’re friends. And I’m sending you the scenario even in those cases when it is not going to give you a role. So it was this time. But again you came to my house and practically forced me.
And now you seriously regret it?
Almodovar: — seriously, I am very happy I gave this role Antonio. Shooting for me was very difficult emotionally. I would be concerned with their own lives again and again. Antonio helped me to cope with it. I looked at him and again became a Director. Seen at the site of Banderas, and not yourself. It did not let my emotions overwhelm my professional duties.
The movie “Pain and glory” turned out to be incredibly outspoken
Pedro, you really feel such severe pain as shown in the film?
Almodovar: — unfortunately, my life was such a period. Five years ago I underwent major back surgery. The pain was so strong that I could not work. Fixated on their health. Lived with the thought that I won’t shoot any film. And it wasn’t just my physical state, but also in the lack of new ideas. And then came the revelation. I thought, if I’m going to make another picture, it must become deeply personal. As soon as that thought formed in my head, the work went on.
“And decided not to shoot in English, and it is a prerequisite in Hollywood”
— Why do you doubt that Antonio will be able to play this role?
Almodovar: — the Image of Banderas all over the world. Who is he? Macho, assassin, Zorro. He is full of energy. It’s his calling card. And Salvador Mallo? An elderly man who has lost vitality. He is weak physically. This does not jibe in my head. But Antonio managed to convince me. Fortunately.
Banderas: — you Know, this role gave me my only today the prestigious film award! I got her in may in Cannes. I first called best actor. When the Director of the Cannes film festival Thierry Fremaux asked me how long I wanted this role, I replied, “Forty years.” And that was indeed the case. So I thank Pedro for what he once believed in me. But Hollywood, you’re never forgiven! I can understand why. Does it make you angry that you have not removed so far not a single movie in America!
Pedro, are you not invited to Hollywood?
Almodovar: — Offers were, but I did not dare to withdraw in English, and it is a prerequisite. I cared and understood Spanish. He conveys the passion brighter.
— Can you name at least one suggestion that you rejected?
Almodóvar, film Director: — I was offered the script of “Brokeback mountain”, but I eventually refused. Eng Lee made a beautiful film. I guess my decision was right. (“Brokeback mountain” — a drama about two cowboys who felt a sudden sexual attraction to each other. In 2005, the film received numerous awards, including three Oscars, four Golden globes, four BAFTA awards and the Golden lion at the Venice film festival. — Ed.)
Banderas: — you Know, Pedro, it’s your fault that I went to Hollywood. Why you made such a wonderful movie like “Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown”? It was in 1988. The picture was nominated on “Oscar”. And here we all fly to Los Angeles. And I, a young actor, going on the red carpet. Shoot me, I want to interview with me, greet the stars, which I adore! Of course, I wanted this story to last forever. And yet — a woman! God, I saw so many beautiful movie stars. Those who dreamed in his youthful fantasies. And here they are all around me. I can even touch it, and they do not repel me! In the same year for the Oscar nominated Melanie Griffith for his starring role in the movie “Business woman”. I saw her and was stunned! That’s a real movie star, I thought then…
Almodovar: — And soon married her! And what do I blame that?
Banderas: — No, Pedro. All right. Our marriage with Melanie lasted 19 years. We have a beautiful daughter. Stella for 23 years. I love her and older children, Melanie’s son Alexander and daughter Dakota, who also became an actress (Dakota Johnson, star of “Fifty shades of grey”. “FAKTY” published an exclusive interview with the actress, “My mother, Melanie Griffith, taught how to behave in sexual harassment, Dakota Johnson.” Her father is a famous actor don Johnson. — Ed.). I became their father.
“Every male role continue to write like Banderas”
Almodovar: — you Know, Antonio, I’m actually greatly offended by you in 1989…
— Can you tell us more?
Almodóvar, film Director: — I was going to shoot “High heels” and specifically wrote the leading male role for Banderas. By the time we’ve got together, “Tie me up! Untie me!” and “Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown”. I thought we have a wonderful creative Union. And now I have the script ready, the actors are approved, suddenly I know, Antonio, that you went to America to star in low-budget film “the Mambo Kings”! I was furious. You even warned me not to.
Banderas: — I have repeatedly explained to you, Pedro, that the offer from Hollywood came suddenly. To think it once.
Almodovar: — I still don’t understand. You never knew in English and rushed to play in American film!
Banderas: — This is not a problem. I’ve learned your text by heart. Turned out pretty good, because they were English with a Spanish accent.
— You have decided that Banderas has betrayed you?
Almodovar: — it Was a feeling. But then I got over it. In me for many years lived a bittersweet sense inherent in mothers. They experience it when sons grow up and leave home. It hurts, but that is the law of life. Like a mother, I felt proud of Antonio, when he achieved success. However, I felt I was missing. Intuitively every male role I continued to write for Banderas. And at this time he played in Hollywood macho alongside such beauties as Angelina Jolie (the Thriller “Temptation”. — Ed.) and Rebecca Romijn (Thriller “Femme fatale”. — Ed.).
Banderas: — yeah, but still voiced the Donkey in “Shrek”. Pedro, it is enough to remember past wrongs!
Pedro Almodovar with Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas at the premiere of “Pain and glory” in London. Photo Getty Images
— As I understand it, you forgave each other in 2011?
Almodovar: — a Little early. I offered Antonio a role in the film “the Skin I live in”.
Banderas: — I was surprised. First, because Pedro wanted to work with me. Secondly, it seemed to me that this role I did not fit.
Almodovar: — Damn, you starred in the Hollywood thrillers! And my Thriller you not approached?
Banderas: — Not in this case! It seemed to me that I can’t play a plastic surgeon. And his character is also in doubt. So I agreed, but on condition that we will be able to adjust the script. And you lied to me!
Almodóvar, film Director: — Yes, because it was necessary to save the movie. And you, by the way. In Hollywood you picked up their stuff. Some stamps! All these techniques are suitable for Hollywood Directors, but not for me!
Banderas: — you Know, the film premiered at the Toronto film festival. There I first saw the mounted material. Feeling a shock!
Why?
Banderas: — Because did not expect this from him. Pedro pulled out of me the qualities that I never knew existed. I sat there and thought, “How did he do that?” And it was an ambivalent feeling. On the one hand, my actor’s pride was hurt. On the other hand, after Hollywood I suddenly believed again in the magic of cinema. And all thanks to Almodovar. After that, my decision to return to Europe and play here is completely formed.
“I’m gay and do not hide it”
Pedro, you live in Madrid?
Almodóvar, film Director: — Yes, for many years. 1967. And never want to leave this town. I soaked them through and through. Only sometimes change areas. Since 2007 live in Rosales. I bought an apartment there for 3 million euros.
— Do you live alone?
Almodovar: — the apartment you live in. But I have a friend. I’m gay and do not hide it. A friend of mine is Fernando Iglesias. We’ve been together for 17 years. He is an actor and photographer. I almost always give him small roles in his films. But we prefer to live separately.
— In the movie “Pain and glory” is a great episode. This is a conversation of the protagonist with my elderly mother. Salvador suddenly asks her whether it was true that she didn’t want to have it. Did you had the same relationship with your mother?
Almodovar: — you Know, all this existed in me subconsciously. This conversation with the mother I never had. She died in 1999, 20 years ago. I was born in the small town of Ciudad real. It is a rural area. My father in winemaking. We lived poorly. And in the family, except me, were three children — my two sisters and brother. Money has never been.
Mom moonlighting that read and wrote letters for our illiterate neighbours. I was eight when she decided to send me to Catholic school at the monastery. She wanted me to become a priest. And I had very different dreams.
As a result, we all moved to another city. Father opened the gas station. Mother sold wine of his own manufacture. And the education I got at the cinema. Run on each film. There I learned much more than in a Church school. I admit, the parents were strongly against me moving to Madrid. So the conflict with the mother I had. But it is also the law of life.
