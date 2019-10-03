Banishing Putin: a Yakut shaman has become the hero of the game for smartphones
In explanation of the campaign Yakut shaman warrior Alexander Gabysheva to the Kremlin to expel Putin’s harsh Chelyabinsk (Russia) created the computer game “the Yakut shaman”. It is made in the genre of arcade and available in Google Play, says “Medialex”.
“Help Yakut shaman to reach the world of evil. Neutralize the superior numbers of Riot police. Have a rite to purify a vast territory from the dark forces”,— is told in the description.
“Yakut shaman” done by a team of indie developers Ogont from Chelyabinsk. According to them, the rite of passage shaman need to defeat 250 enemies-asguardian.
“Interested in the history of the shaman, as it was truly sensational and was covered by the media. We decided to make a game that would demonstrate difficulties in the way of the shaman in the form of a game, — said the developers. — We do not accept any of the parties to the conflict, but we believe that people should know what happens to them in the country.”
At the time of publication the game scored more than 100 and a rating of 4.6 out of 5. In the reviews the players complain about the difficulty of the game: they don’t have enough mana to “spread asguardian”.
The newspaper reminds that the Yakut shaman Alexander Gabyshev six months went along the far East slopes in the direction of Moscow, where in the 2021 plan to banish Vladimir Putin. He believes the President of Russia generated by the dark forces, which the strength to cope only with the shaman. For more than 2 thousand km Gabyshev talked with hundreds of drivers, the video of his preaching gained more than 1 million views.
On the way the shaman has told about how he understands the purpose of his campaign: “Democracy must be without fear. Now people are afraid to speak, afraid that their jobs, wages will be deprived. We just have the state power is unlimited, demonic. People in an artificial depression was driven. Natural depression medicine man cure stroke, and this artificial magic. The sorcerer caught his illusion of fear, depression all over the country, but the white wizard — like me — will is a delusion to dispel. Policies are useless, only witchcraft witchcraft“.
In Ulan-Ude, we will remind, two shaman helped the young people were detained. This led to the natural descent of the inhabitants of the United States, the government of Buryatia on September 9. The protesters initially demanded the release of detainees, and then called to cancel the results of elections of the mayor and Gorsoveta Ulan-Ude — Senator Vyacheslav markhayev (Communist party) candidate for mayor, said about the numerous violations. Protests are continuing.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Gabysheva detained dozens of people in masks and with weapons in the night of 19 September, on the border of Buryatia and Irkutsk region. Against him opened a criminal case under part 1 of article 280 of the criminal code (public calls for extremist activities). He was transported to Yakutsk and released on their own recognizance after an examination in a psychiatric clinic and call with his hand to colleagues “not to worry”. According to the “Advocacy Cards”, the shaman went to the application under pressure of the FSB while it worked-appointed attorney. provoslavie Gabysheva people continued way after his detention. They were detained in the Irkutsk region on September 24. According to them, law enforcement officers, including, presumably, the FSB, threatened them with charges of terrorism and assault on the camp, if they don’t stop camping. Supporters of the shaman stopped the way. In the human rights organization Amnesty International Yakut shaman called a prisoner of conscience and demanding his release.
