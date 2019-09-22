Bank with whitish liquid is always on the windowsill, and guests write down the recipe!
Periodic back pain, crunch, and aching joints is something many face. A sedentary lifestyle and the accumulation of salts in the body somehow cause problems with the musculoskeletal system, and then you need to make a choice: to spend money on expensive drugs or resort to natural methods? Possessing a pleasant aroma and soft sweet taste, it is ideal for the treatment of joints and osteochondrosis. Take 3 times a day after meals. Golden tool!
Brew on rice
Rice cultivation started around 9 thousand years ago, and since then had uncovered a large list of its useful properties. Among them, the astounding effectiveness of detoxification, eliminating salt accumulation and degenerative disc disease. First and foremost, the rice brew is a powerful anti-inflammatory. For those who suffer from joint pain, it can become a real salvation. Drink struggling with salt deposits and oxalic acid, the accumulation of which lead to tangible discomfort.
Use rice brew
After 2-3 weeks of regular consumption of kvass made from rice, will be a significant change. Those who are experiencing chronic pain, will feel a great relief. So, a brew of rice:
- treating gout;
- recommended for rheumatism;
- cures rheumatoid arthritis;
- treatment of degenerative disc disease
- washes away excess salt from the body;
- relieves back pain;
- toxins;
- brew from rice
- gives the tone;
- recommended for recovery after diseases and operations.
- struggling with chronic fatigue.
Recipe rice brew
To prepare the drink we recommend to use a round rice (avoid broken rice), and water need to boil or infuse it during the day.
- Wash with 4 tbsp of rice and pour a liter of water.
- Add 3 tbsp sugar and 5 dark raisins. Stir.
- Steep for 4 days in hot weather (summer) it in three days.
- Drain the liquid and strain it. Store in the refrigerator.
- To the remaining precipitate, add 3 tablespoons of rice, a liter of water and 4 raisins.
- Steep for 4 days, drain.
- For the next batch add 2 tbsp rice, 2 tbsp of sugar and 3 raisins.
As you can see, the leaven reusable. For the second time, the brew will have a more intense flavor. For further preparation you need to throw away half the starter and add a couple of spoons of rice and sugar with raisins.
One treatment lasts up to 5 weeks: three times a day half a Cup after meals. During this time, you will not only improve the health of the musculoskeletal system, but also clean the entire body. I had a rice brew, you will pass a simplified course of purification by Fig.
But we don’t say goodbye, come again!