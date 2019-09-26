Bankers played a dollar and is ready to raise its rate
On 25 September the financiers lowered the clearing rate of the dollar to 5 cents, then the interbank market closed in the framework of 24.10-24,20 UAH/$, said UBR.ua the head of the Department for dealing operations of Raiffeisen Bank Aval Yuriy Grinenko. The market was feverish all day, with a very serious foreign exchange drawdowns.
This morning the price of the dollar fell as much as to 24.04 UAH/$, after which the course was played to 24,29 UAH/$. They played as they wanted. The main driving force behind currency sales of foreign buyers of hryvnia government bonds. Yesterday the Finance Ministry placed government bonds at UAH 13.2 bn, most of which were acquired by non-residents. And today is the last converted the dollar to pay for these securities.
Because the main seller interbank foreign exchange today became Citibank is the main conduit of foreigners in Ukraine. It is still up to 10 hours launched a major dollar sell-off, and almost all gave the national Bank: first of 24.09 UAH/$, and then of 24.04 at 24.05 UAH/$. The dollar remained cheap while Citibank watered interbank currency. As soon as I stopped course immediately retreated. First 24,29 UAH/$ with the further correction of up to 24.15 UAH/$, and then with the fixing of the level of 24.20 UAH/$.
“Morning low of quotations was caused by the market sentiment on the growth of the currency supply to pay for the purchased at yesterday’s auction the Ministry of Finance in national currency securities with a volume of 13.2 billion UAH, including 5.5 years of almost 12.9 billion UAH. The national Bank did not wait for the scenario the assault the next psychological barrier 24 UAH/$, decisively neutralizing the excess supply active purchase of currency and stoked course correction to yesterday’s level“—confirmed UBR.ua Director of Treasury Bank Credit Dnepr Oleg Kurinnoy.
Of course, in addition to city, on a cashless auction and other banks treasurers said that more or less actively, the dollar was sold again Oschadbank, Raiffeisen Bank Aval, and Ukreximbank. Although their volumes were not comparable with Citibank.
“Exporters do not turn in your dollar sales for non-residents. Sold. They are accustomed to such phenomena in the auction. But of course the volume of their transactions was inferior to non-residents“, — explained Yury Grinenko.
Major currency buyer today was the national Bank, which purchased more than $150 million, Slightly more than half of the total volume, which is estimated at $280-290 million
“The market was difficult and jerky. A key factor was the major government bonds. In addition, interbank pressed forwards. Exporters using forward sell future export proceeds to the Bank today, the Bank pays 14% annual in grivna, the recorded volume, “commented UBR.ua the situation financial analyst Vasyl nevmerzhytskiy.
The cash market in the morning tried to move for the interbank, but not for long: first, the average selling rate of the dollar people fell 5 cents, and in the evening went up exactly the same. So you ended up on yesterday’s level — 24,25-of 24.35 UAH/$. The minimum value of the currency is fixed at the level of 24.15 UAH/$, the maximum — by 25.23 UAH/$. The buy “American” population was carried out in the framework 23,80-of 24.10 UAH/$.
CASH EXCHANGE RATE
THE BLACK MARKET RATE
Today, the non-resident has completed payment of the purchased from the Ministry of Finance t-bills, because tomorrow will not be for them to convert the dollar. Because financiers do not expect a major currency of sales.
“First, will not have to pay on the securities, secondly, the business received a major payment within refund. From UAH 7.7 bn. Because may not to hurry with the conversion of foreign currency revenue. Most likely, 26 September the interbank market will be opened in the framework of 24.10-24,20 UAH/$. After that may either consolidate at current levels or perking up a bit. I think not much“—predicted Yuriy Grinenko.
A little higher was tomorrow forecast, Oleg Kurinnoy — 24,15-24,25 UAH/$.