Banks have raised lending rates for the population
For the population in December 2019, interest rates on new Bank loans in national currency amounted to 35.5% per annum, which is higher by 3.6 percentage points in comparison with December 2018 (31.9 percent).
This is confirmed by the operational data of the National Bank of Ukraine.
In accordance with the data of the national Bank, the population rate on new loans in foreign currency decreased by 1.9 percentage points, which amounted to 6.4% per annum.
For businesses, rates on hryvnia loans decreased during the year from 17.9% to 15.1% per annum, and on currency — from 5.9% to 5.0%.
For 2019, the credit portfolio of banks decreased to 972 billion (9.4%), and enterprises to 762 billion (12.8%). However, at the same time, increased the volume of national currency loans — to 205 billion (4.7%).