Baptism of fire: new press Secretary trump got into a fight with Korean journalists. VIDEO
New press Secretary Stephanie Grisham were injured in the scuffle between journalists, which took place during the meeting of U.S. President Donald trump and his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong-UN, reports CNN. According to TV channel, the President got a few bruises, the Newspaper said.ru.
Grisham, as reported by American journalists were injured during a “chaotic scene” when the press pool of the White house and the reporters from North Korea “pushed” into the room where the negotiations took place between the leaders of the countries. CNN, citing a source from the event notes that a spokesman for the American leader was involved in “full fight” with the North Koreans, with the result that he received several injuries.
Meanwhile, South Korean TV channel YTN released footage of the incident, which shows how journalists from North Korea trying to alienate the press pool administration trump, including Stephanie Grisham.
Meanwhile one of the American reporters noted that a spokesman for the American leader didn’t suffer much.
However, that didn’t stop Stephanie Grisham to perform their duties. Later, according to CNN, it has sent reporters to the door of the building where the meeting took place trump and Kim Jong-UN.
Note that Sunday, June 30, meeting of leaders of the United States and the DPRK. The meeting was held at the military demarcation line that divides the Korean Peninsula. There arrived the head of South Korea moon Jae-In. After an exchange of handshakes and ceremonies of photographing heads of state held talks in “peace House” in Panmunjom, in the southern part of the demilitarized zone. This building is often used for inter-Korean meetings.
These negotiations were the first ever tripartite meeting of the leaders of these countries. Before this, the US President and the head of the DPRK talked together about 40 minutes.
First tramp after participating in the summit of “big twenty”, held in Osaka, paid a visit to South Korea. However, after he wrote on his Twitter page post to hold in the demilitarized zone brief meeting to “say Hello and shake hands.” In response, the head of the DPRK Kim Jong-UN agreed, noting that trump’s offer was for a “big surprise”.