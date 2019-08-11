Barbara Palvin in a stylish photo shoot for the famous glossy
25-year-old model became the heroine of new shooting
Barbara Palvin – known Hungarian model, which 25 years have built a career, and to stay the girl is clearly not going to. Beauty has shot for many magazines and represented a lot of well-known brands. Lately, her career is only going in a year. She is the face of fragrances from Armani and Nina Ricci, and in the spring received the coveted for each model the title of “angel” Victoria’s Secret.
Of course, the relevance of the model only contributes to its popularity among the representatives of glossy magazines. Recently Barbara has introduced a new cover, which is graced – she shines in Italian iO Donna.
“Barbara Palvin, supermodel and the last “rookie” among the “angels” Victoria’s Secret, will be one of the main heroines of ‘ 76 Venice film festival (28 August-7 September). In anticipation of the event, we took her interview,” wrote on the page of a glossy magazine Instagram.
The publication prepared a sumptuous shot with a lot of stylish outfits that emphasized impeccable figure of model and makeup from Armani. Here is a pantsuit, long feminine dresses, loose blouses, extravagant futuristic outfits… the Photoshoot took place on the beach, but because it turned out very romantic.
Barbara shared the most vivid shots with the followers and wrote that the magazine is already available. Followers immediately began to discuss the work of your favorite model and her gorgeous figure. Which, by the way, Barbara used to work hard.
By the way, the personal life of the girl also boils. Last year, she began Dating American actor Dylan Sprosom. For a long time the pair tried to hide my feelings from others, but unless the paparazzi something to hide? Barely a couple of months in the network appeared the pictures of them full of romance and feelings. So soon the stars themselves began to post photos on social networks and to confess each other in love.