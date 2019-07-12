Barbra Streisand could become the wife of Prince Charles
Barbra Streisand has admitted that could become the lawful wife of Prince Charles and play the role of Princess. About the affair with royalty, the singer spoke at a concert in London.
“If I took advantage of the right situation, could become the world’s first Jewish Princess,” said star.
Prince Charles met Streisand in 1974 during the filming of the picture “Funny lady.” The young man was from the first second conquered by the talent of an extraordinary woman and even decorated his apartment the portrait with the image of the actress. The next meeting of the pair took place at a charity event in London in 1994. After his divorce from Princess Diana held several secret dates.
At the time Streisand got divorced with her first husband and not yet legalized relationship with James Brolina, so it could meet the Prince. Why relationship did not exist, is unknown.