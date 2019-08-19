Barcelona and Bayern confirmed the transfer Coutinho (photo)
August 19, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
Philippe Coutinho
Catalan “Barcelona” and the Munich “Bavaria” officially announced the transition midfielder Philippe Coutinho.
The undisputed champion of Germany last 6 years and will pay 8.5 million euros for a one-year lease of the Brazilian, and will pay his salary.
In addition, the German club have the right of redemption 27-year-old midfielder for € 120 million. Coutinho moved to Barcelona in January 2018 from Liverpool. Just on account of his 75 matches in the “blaugranas”, in which he scored 21 goals and gave 11 assists.
Along with “Barca” Philip has twice won La Liga, and once the Cup and the Supercup of the country.
Loading...