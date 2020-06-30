“Barcelona” and “Juventus” made a costly exchange of Midfielders
Miralem Pjanić
“Barcelona” has acquired midfielder Turin “Juventus” Miraluma of Pjanic, according to the official website of the Catalan club.
The transfer amount was 60 million euros, plus possible bonuses in the amount of up to 5 million
30-year-old Bosnian signed an agreement through June 2024.
In turn, from Barcelona to Turin went Arthur Melo., the press service of Barca.
Arthur Melo
For the Brazilian Juventus posted 72 million euros. Another 10 million can get a “blaugranas” as bonuses. Salary 23-year-old footballer will be 7 million euros per season plus bonuses.
Note that Arthur will become the fourth most expensive player in the history of Juventus, according to Football Italia.
The first place is Cristiano Ronaldo, whom they paid real Madrid € 117 million. 27 million less cost Juventus a transfer service from Napoli’s Gonzalo Higuain.
Top 3 causes of Mattijs de Ligt for whom “Old lady” paid “Ajax” 85.5 million euros.
Fifth is the transfer Gianluigi Buffon from Parma (53 million euros).