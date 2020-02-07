Barcelona and real Madrid flew out of the Cup of Spain in one day for the first time in 65 years (video)
Real Sociedad
On the eve passed the final quarterfinal matches of the Copa del Rey.
In Madrid at the “Santiago Bernabeu” real Madrid sensationally lost to their counterparts from San Sebastian – “real Sociedad” – 3:4.
It is noteworthy that the scoring was opened by the youngest debutant in the history of real Madrid, Martin Ødegaard. However, he scored a goal 21-year-old Norwegian in the gates of the club, which owns Martin on loan stands for “Sociedad”.
We will remind, the first match for “Royal club” Ødegaard played on may 23, 2015, at the age of 16 years and 157 days.
During the meeting, the hosts lost 1:4, but on 90+3 minute managed to minimize the gap in the score, but more “real”, speaking almost with the core team simply ran out of time.
Another Grand Barcelona also lost to the team from the Basque Country – Athletic.
The match took place in Bilbao.
All decided the only goal iñaki Williams, Spaniard scored on 90+3 minute of a billiard shot to the head.
Iñaki Williams
We add that the match was hot for both teams, the referee Huang Munera wrote out 9 yellow cards, and 6 of them went to the Catalans.
Thus, real Madrid and Barcelona flew out of the Cup of Spain in one day.
A similar case occurred for the first time in 65 years. The last time both Spanish giants out of the Copa del Rey in one day in 1955. Then it happened in the semi-finals – offenders “blaugranas” also featured footballers Athletic, and real Madrid lost to Sevilla.
In the semi-finals of the Spanish Cup-2020 published “Granada”, “Mirandês” (club Segunda), athletic and real Sociedad.
The composition of the semifinalists frankly surprising.