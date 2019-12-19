“Barcelona” and “real” the result has surprised the football public (video)
Lionel Messi failed to break the tight care of players
In the Spanish Example took place missed the match of the 10th round, where he met the leaders of this season’s La Liga – Barcelona and real Madrid.
The match at camp Nou ended scoreless – 0:0.
For the first time since November 23, 2002 in El Classico teams failed to score, than all very surprised.
Problems with the composition was tested both clubs.
The flywheel of the match and could not get loose.
Real Madrid tried to exclude from “the diet” “blaugranas” rapid transition from defence to attack. A few number of times to Lionel Messi managed to disperse the attack, “Barcelona” and then at the gate Thibaut Courtois was any danger.
Sometimes “real life” had a significant advantage, for a few minutes, shut down the hosts in their own half, and ultimately surpassed Barcelona’s shots on goal.
However, real quality of chances created more hosts.
In General, we can say absolute equality of teams.
The championship continues diarchy.
