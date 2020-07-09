Barcelona are in full-time protistan otpravila their zemlak z “Espaniola” to Segundo (video)
“Barcelona” – “Espanol”
Naperedodni at camp Nou at the 35-th round of La to Play waboose Derb mizh Catalan “Barcelona” and “Espanola”.
Have match z Eyad valueName (one for cogno team) Bulo scored only one goal in the 56th Guilin vjnetcast Luc Suarez – 1:0.
Porazka “Espanola” in this match this means, scho pidopichni Francsco Rufete vtratili VSI chancy vibrates iz Zoni wiloto I nastupni season pochnut have Segund.
TSE other wilt “Espanola” in history the championship Span for VSI Yogo 89 sezonv. Perche Catalans opustilsya to Segunda in season-1992/93, and then vdras powernoise.
Varto dodati of scho shte year that Catalonia was presented in Primer of Troma clubs. However for pdsummary view from the past rock La Lge left “Girona”.
Highlights of the match “Barcelona” – “Espanol” on itsyou Sait La Play.