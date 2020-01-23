Barcelona are preparing a big transfer leader Arsenal
January 23, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
The leader of the attack Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the near future may become a player of “Barcelona”, reports El Mundo Deportivo.
The management of “blaugranas” sees the 30-year-old back Gabonese replace the injured Luis Suarez.
While Aubameyang has already given its consent to the transfer to the camp of the Catalans, which can be a decisive factor in the issue of his transfer, the newspaper notes.
This season, Aubameyang has played for Arsenal’s 22 matches in the championship of England in which he scored 14 goals and made 2 assists.
Recall that in late September Aubameyang has repeated a club record Arsenal in the English Premier League.