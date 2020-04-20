Barcelona are ready to leave in the coming transfer window all the players except three
Lionel Messi and Frankie de Jong
Guide Catalan “Barcelona” is going to include their players in the transfer transactions to minimize the costs caused by the pandemic coronavirus.
In the coming summer window “blaugranas” willing to part with all the players but three of them – captain Lionel Messi, goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and midfielder Frankie De Jong, according to ESPN.
While Barcelona are considering the purchase of striker Milan “inter” Lautaro Martinez and striker “Paris Saint-Germain” Neymar. It is possible that the Catalans will buy both players, but will include in the deal for these transfers to his players.
In addition, current Champions of the Spanish Primera want to strengthen the position of the right and Central defenders and Central midfielder.
Earlier it was reported that PSG and inter are interested in the services of striker “Barcelona” Antoine Griezmann, who can include in the sale of Martinez or Neymar.