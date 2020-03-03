Barcelona are willing to give two players and 70 million euros for the player “Intera”
Lautaro Martinez
Barcelona, due to serious injuries, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele is experiencing big problems in attack.
Bought in cytotam order Martin Braithwaite looks equivalent replacement Luiz and Usman.
In this regard, the heads of Barca want the summer to buy the striker “inter” Lautaro Martinez. According to fcintermews.it is the Catalan club intends to include in the deal for the Argentine of their players – midfielder Arturo Vidal and running back Nelson the Semed, and in addition to pay 70 million euros.
Clausula Martinez, which can be activated in the period from July 1 to 15, is equal to 111 million euros.
In turn, the Chilean midfielder “blue garnet” is estimated at 20 million euros, and Portuguese defender 40 million So the price for Lautaro will be about 130 million euros, far exceeding the cost of clausula.
Earlier it was reported that inter are insisting on the inclusion of Antoine Griezmann in the deal for Martinez.