“Barcelona” – “Borussia” D: where to watch online Champions League matches
Tuesday-Wednesday, November 26th and 27th, in 16 European stadiums will host matches of the 5th round of the group stage of the Champions League.
One of the most interesting fights will be the match in Barcelona, where the local eponymous club will at the camp Nou Borussia Dortmund. We will remind, in the first round the teams met in Dortmund, and then, despite the large number of points was a draw — 0:0, while in the second half, Reus missed a penalty in gate of visitors.
The Catalans, in case of victory in the upcoming game can secure first place in the group. Also doing well in the wards of Ernesto Valverde in the Spanish League — “Navy-blue” are in the first place, while having the same number of points (28) with real Madrid.
Dortmund are ahead in the fight for second place in the Italian “inter” on three points, and even in case of defeat at the camp Nou will have good chances to enter the playoffs. But in the Bundesliga the “bumblebees” are not so smooth — after exit defeat from “Bavaria” (0:4) and a home draw with “Paderborn” (3:3, and after the first time Dortmund have lost three goals) Dortmund has slipped in the standings to sixth place, behind leaders Borussia mönchengladbach five points. According to the newspaper the Sun, the “bumblebees”, dissatisfied with the latest results of the team, in case of failure in Barcelona can be fired head coach Lucien Favre.
Live match in Ukraine will show the TV channel “Football 1”. The match will start on Wednesday, November 27, at 22:00. But this game also domestic football fans can watch the game live for the next matches.
26 Nov (Tuesday)
Galatasaray — Brugge Futbol 2 19:55
Manchester City — Shakhtar Football 1 22:00
Real Madrid — PSG futbol 2 22:00
27 November (Wednesday)
Valencia — Chelsea Football 1 19:55
Zenit — Lyon Futbol 2 19:55
