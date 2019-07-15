Barcelona did not have enough money for the transfer Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann
On the eve of “Barcelona” on its official website announced the signing of a 120 million Euro striker Antoine Griezmann.
28-year-old world champion in the national team of France has signed a contract agreement for a period of 5 years, and clausula amounted to 800 million euros.
However, the transfer of the Frenchman from Atletico Madrid to Barca was having some financial difficulties. The President of “Barcelona” Josep Bartomeu has told how the club managed to overcome them.
As it turned out, the “blue garnet” were forced to take a credit in the amount of 35 million euros.
“The transition Griezmann proved to be difficult for us. We had to take a loan of 35 million euros that is planned to pay for six months. The remaining 85 million the club received from the sales” – quoted Bartomeu AS.
Add that Griezmann took to No. 17, because his usual No. 7 occupied by Brazilian Philippe Coutinho.