Barcelona fined after match against real Madrid
December 21, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
The fans at camp Nou
Committee of Federation of football of Spain has fined Barcelona for 1.5 thousand Euro at the end of the transferred match 10-go tour of the championship of Spain with real Madrid (0:0) over thrown on the field, rubber balls, according to AS.
The balls were thrown at the 56 minute of the match and symbolized rubber bullets, which police earlier fired at protesters demanding the separation of Catalonia from Spain.