Barcelona finished prodati 12 gravv in mistone, – ZMI
Barcelona in najblizsze transverse vikno occu decent cleaning. For tverdzhennya Marca, cervetto “blaugranas” ready prodati vltk vdras 12 futbolcu.
Have h including borotra Neto, Nelson zakhysnykiv the Semed, Samuel Umtt and Junior FCO, Puzachenko Arturo Vale I Ivana Rakitic, and also forwards Usman Dembele I Martna Braithwaite.
Besides Barcelona are not razahova on gracw, that minoli season spent in orend: Carles Alénya (“Bets”), Rafinha alcántara (Celta), Jean-Clair Todb (“Schalke 04”) and FLA CONI (Bayern).
Middle ochevidnyh transfernykh clay the “Barcelona” at once naparnik “Ntera” Lautaro Martinez.
Nagado, Catalans progravshih Madridskogo the League title to real Madrid, pensavalle on another f.
From production season Barcelona can I showsm salicicola without Trofeu – Krim La CCB to Play prograni Cup first super bowl Span.
Only turns, in yakomu katalonski the Grand sche bere fate – TSE Liga League journal, vbnewline ako namjena on the cob serpnya.