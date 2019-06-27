Barcelona goalkeeper sold for 35 million euros
The champion of Spain “Barcelona” has sold to Valencia for € 35 million 30-year-old Netherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.
The Dutchman concluded with “Bats” the contract through June 2023, with the amount of compensation in the amount of 80 million euros.
Jasper Cillessen, who, as it happens, repulsed the first penalty in his professional career with only 27 attempts (in the friendly match Netherlands — Wales in 2015), moved to Barcelona in the summer of 2016 of “Ajax” for 13 million euros.
In three seasons the goalkeeper has played for the “blue garnet” 32 match: five in La Liga, three in the Champions League and 24 in the Spanish Cup. As part of the Catalan team Cillessen has won five titles: twice the championship of Spain, twice the national Cup and once in the national Cup. The national team of the Netherlands Cillessen won the bronze medal of the 2014 world Cup and silver medals of the League of Nations-2019.
Photo Getty Images
