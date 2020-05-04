Barcelona goes on the tactics of the exchange of players, not sales
Jordi Kagraner
Vice President of “Barcelona” Jordi Kagraner confirmed that the club intends only to exchange players during the next transfer window.
“It will be part of the game. So there will be deals in European clubs next season”, – quotes the official ESPN.
Thus, the transfer campaign for the Catalan club must undergo significant changes, and will call into question the success of the deals for Neymar and Lautaro Martinez, who were considered the main transfer targets of the “blaugranas” before the pandemic COVID-19.
Kagraner noted that the club will lose 120-140 million euros of revenue due to the pandemic. However, this should not seriously affect the financial stability of Barca.
“Because we have a strong economic position, it does not hit us as other clubs,” hopes Cardoner.
We will remind that “Barcelona” is ready to exchange any of their players besides Lionel Messi, Frankie de Jong and goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.