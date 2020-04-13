“Barcelona” goes to the financial bottom – presidential candidate of the club
Victor Font
One of the candidates for the presidency of Barcelona Victor Font predicted the Catalan club bankruptcy in the near future. “Barcelona is sinking, and we predicted. The club urgently need to find a replacement star generation of players in history to fight against companies with good financial capabilities,” – said the Font in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.
“Now the club is very unstable fiscal policy. We survived the condemnation of the club for the transfer of Neymar, there are conflicts with players, staff, check in the case of social networks.
To be honest, the pandemic coronavirus club in the near future could become hostage to economic and moral bankruptcy,” expressed the fears of the founder of Delta Partners.
In 2021 in the Barcelona presidential elections are held, and the Font is the main rival of the current President of Barcelona Josep Maria Bartomeu.
We will remind, in the end of last week, six top managers of Barcelona, including two Vice presidents resigned because of a conflict with Bartomeu.