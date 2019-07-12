“Barcelona” has bought the world champion for 120 million euros (video)
The champion of Spain “Barcelona” has finally formalized the transition striker of Atletico Madrid and the French team of Antoine Griezmann, who became last year the champion of the world. The amount of the transfer amounted to 120 million euros. With Grismannen contracted for five years, and the amount of compensation under the agreement is 800 million euros.
“Blue garnet” has published in its official Twitter a short video with 28-year-old player in the shirt of the club and accompanied by the following caption: “We’ve been waiting for this”.
As reported by Marca, under the terms of the contract Griezmann for five years to earn in the Catalan capital of 105 million euros. In the first and second years his salary at Barca will amount to 18 million Euro in the third — 21 million, in the fourth 23 million in fifth — 25 million Thus, the average salary Griezmann will amount to 21 million euros — that’s how much he was earning at Atletico Madrid.
Note that in the season 2018/2019 Griezmann has played for atlético 47 matches in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and made 10 assists. In five years, his performances at the Madrid club the Frenchman won the Spanish super Cup, the Europa League and the UEFA super Cup.
