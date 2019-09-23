“Barcelona” has given the worst start in La Liga over the past 25 years
The players and the fans “Granada”
In the match 5 th round of La Liga, the Catalan “Barcelona” played in Granada with the same club, and despite the fact that a whole half on the field was the team captain Lionel Messi, ignominiously lost 0:2 in each of the goals scored by Ramon Azeez and substitute Alvaro Vadillo.
Thus, “blaugranas” suffered another defeat in the League, with 7 points and settled for 8th place in the standings.
The last time Barcelona started poorly so in the Example, 25 years ago – in the 1994/95 season, when the Catalans were led by the legendary Johan Cruyff. That season Barca finished in fourth place, and the champion was real Madrid.