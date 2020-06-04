“Barcelona” has refused the transfer of Neymar: Barcelona is simply no money
Barcelona rejected the idea of the return of Brazilian forward Neymar from “Paris St Germain” in the next transfer window, reports sport.es.
Before the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus, Barcelona wanted to buy the Argentine Lautaro Martinez and Neymar this summer. The idea was to lead with Lionel Messi form the best attack in the world, but their plans were not destined to come true.
The Catalans in financial crisis is forced to prioritize.
Parisians are ready to sell the Brazilian for 175 million euros. When PSG claims that they are only interested in the net sales forward and they do not intend to include in the deal other players.
In turn, the appetite of “inter” for Martinez is much more modest. We will remind, Lautaro compensation be “only” 111 million euros.
And the choice of the bosses “blaugranas” where as obvious.