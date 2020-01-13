Barcelona have lost Suarez for a period of 4 months
Luis Suarez
Forward of “Barcelona” Luis Suarez was operated on Sunday in connection with damage of the outer meniscus of the right knee, the press service of “blaugranas”.
In connection with an injury, the Uruguayan will miss about four months and will be back no earlier than may.
Sources Barcelona have confirmed that Luis had these problems with his knee for several weeks. And in the last match against atlético in the semifinals of the super Cup of Spain (2:3) Uruguayan aggravated that injury.
Recall, Suarez may 10 of last year had already been operated on the same knee.
This season, Suarez has played for Barcelona in 23 matches and scored 14 goals.