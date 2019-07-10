Barcelona have offered for Neymar, two players with a total value of 275 million euros
The leadership of “Barcelona” continues negotiations with the “Paris St Germain” on the return of striker Neymar, according to Marca.
Champion of Spain suggested that the champion of the French exchange. After the transfer of Neymar at camp Nou in Paris needs to go two – sided midfielder, the Frenchman Ousmane Dembele and Brazilian Philippe Coutinho, the newspaper notes.
However, PSG refused, because he wants to get his striker 222 million euros.
We will add that in 2017, Neymar left the Catalan club and moved to Ligue 1 for this amount.
