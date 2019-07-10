Barcelona have offered for Neymar, two players with a total value of 275 million euros

| July 10, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

"Барселона" предложила за Неймара двух игроков, суммарной стоимостью 275 млн евро

Neymar

The leadership of “Barcelona” continues negotiations with the “Paris St Germain” on the return of striker Neymar, according to Marca.

Champion of Spain suggested that the champion of the French exchange. After the transfer of Neymar at camp Nou in Paris needs to go two – sided midfielder, the Frenchman Ousmane Dembele and Brazilian Philippe Coutinho, the newspaper notes.

However, PSG refused, because he wants to get his striker 222 million euros.

We will add that in 2017, Neymar left the Catalan club and moved to Ligue 1 for this amount.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.