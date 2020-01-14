Barcelona have sacked Ernesto Valverde
Ernesto Valverde
Barcelona have terminated the contract with his main coach Ernesto Valverde, reported on the official website of “blue garnet”.
The Spaniard led the team in the summer of 2017, having with her 163 games, winning 108 matches (66,25%), 35 drew (of 21.47%) and suffered 20 defeats (12,26%).
Together with Barcelona, Valverde has twice won, and the Spanish Cup-2017/18 and the Spanish super Cup-2018.
In place of Valverde, the club have appointed Quique Setien, concluding with him a contract until 2022. The last place of work of Selena was Seville “Betis”.
61-year-old I played 2 years and left her at the end of the season-2018/19.
Valverde and Setien greet each other before the match of La Liga on 17 March 2019
Adding that “Barcelona” for the first time in 17 years, was fired the head coach during the season
Last time without waiting for the end of the season a management “leopards” were fired Louis van Gaal.