“Barcelona” – “inter”: online broadcast of the match of the Champions League
Wednesday, October 2, in Barcelona at the camp Nou stadium, which can accommodate 99 354 spectators, will host the match of 2 Matchday of the group stage of the Champions League between the local “Barcelona” and Italian “inter”. The match will start at 22:00 Kyiv time.
Winning the Champions League
Recall that each of the 32 clubs in the group stage of the Champions League will receive 15,25 million euros (14.5 million as initial payment and 750 thousand in additional). Bonus for each win in the group stage will amount to 2.7 million euros, for a draw — 900 thousand. Unused funds (0.9 million with every draw) will be added together and redistributed among the participants of the group stage in proportion to the number of wins.
The participants in the playoffs for an exit in the 1/8 finals will pay 9.5 million euros for the quarter final — at 10.5 million, for the ½ final — 12 million for reaching the final — 15 million Champions League Winner will additionally receive 4 million euros.
Also, the participants of the Champions League will be disbursed based on the ranking of clubs. The sum of 585 million euros is divided into “share ratios” (each share of 1,108 million euros). The club with the lowest position in the ranking will receive one share (1,108 million), the club with the highest rating and 32 share (35,46 million).
The referee is a journalist from Slovenia
The referee of the match between FC Barcelona and inter appointed 43-year-old referee from Slovenia, Damir Skomina, which has the status of FIFA referee since 2002. In addition to his native Slovenian, compatriot, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin knowledge of Italian and English.
During his international career Skomina had a chance to meet both teams, and this occurred exclusively in the Champions League: Barcelona — four times (against Bayern in 2013-m — 0:3, Borussia mönchengladbach in 2016 — 2:1, Juventus to 2017 3:0 and Chelsea in 2018 — 3:0), with inter twice (against Tottenham in 2010-m — 4:3, and “Schalke 04” in 2011-m — 1:2).
43-year-old Damir Skomina
To help journalist by profession are his compatriots Jure Praprotnik and Robert Vukan. By the way, in that part of the officiating crew worked on the Champions League final last season between Liverpool and Tottenham.
Barcelona without Messi, but inter are without a defeat
On Saturday, September 28, rivals spent the next matches in the Championships of their countries. Barcelona away without the injured Messi (“Blau-Granas” will not be able to count on their leader in the match with “inter”) defeated “Getafe” — 2:0 (Suarez, 41, Junior, 49). Wards of Ernesto Valverde with 13 points (four wins, one draw and two defeats) are in the standings, in fourth place, two points behind arch-enemies of real Madrid.
But the “inter” in the current season until it loses, and in the Italian Serie A is not without loss. This time the team of Antonio Conte dealt away with Sampdoria — 3:1 (Sensi, 20, Sanchez, 22, Galardini, 61 — Ancho, 55). However, a slight match for “Neri-Ricardo” did not work — the entire second half, the team played in the minority after the removal of Alexis Sanchez.
Background
In the framework of the European competitions the teams met only in the Champions League. Just played eight matches, and only one of them inter managed to win. In four matches the success was celebrated by Catalans, in the three cases was fixed a draw (goal difference of 10:4 in favor of the “Blau-Granas”).
By the way, last time the lot was driving the team… last season in the group stage of the tournament. Home “Barcelona” has won — 2:0 (Rafinha, 32, Alba, 83), and in Milan at the “Giuseppe Meazza” was a draw — 1:1 (Icardi, 87 — Malcolm, 83). At the end of the group stage Barcelona reached the playoffs from the first place (the second was the future finalist of the English “Tottenham”), and “inter” with the third line went into the Europa League.
The composition of Barca expensive more than twice
According to the authoritative portal transfermarkt. de, Barca’s worth of players “Intera” more than doubled (1 billion 180 million against 535,90 million).
It is clear that the list of most expensive players of the Catalan giants is headed by Argentine Lionel Messi (150 million euros), which was occupied by French newcomer Antoine Griezmann (130 million), his injured compatriot Ousmane Dembele (100 million), German goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (90 million) and the Dutch rookie Frankie de Jong (85 million).
The Italians at the five most expensive players is: who moved this summer from the English “Manchester United” striker Romelu Lukaku (75 million), defender Milan Skrinjar (60 million), defender Stefan De Vrij and midfielder Marcelo Brozović (50 million), and leased from Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella (36 million).
The Camp Nou
Camp Nou is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. The capacity of 99 354 spectators, making it not only the largest arena in Spain, but throughout Europe. The stadium is the 12th in a capacity of spectators the stadium of the world.
The arena has hosted the EURO 1964 and the 1982 world Cup and the matches of the Olympic football tournament in 1992, including the final. Repeatedly on the field was held and the finals of major European competitions: the Champions League (in 1989 and 1999) and European Cup winners ‘ Cup (in 1972 and 1982).
The camp Nou has taken in its history, four European Cup finals
.
Photo Getty Images, FC Barcelona, FC inter
