“Barcelona” – “inter”: where to watch online live matches of the Champions League
Wednesday, October 2, at the legendary stadium “camp Nou” in Barcelona will host the match of 2nd round in group F of the Champions League between the local “Barcelona” and Milan “inter”. Kickoff is at 22:00.
ONLINE LIVE MATCH OF LEAGUE OF CHAMPIONS “BARCELONA” — “INTER”
On weekend opponents spent the next matches in the Championships of their countries. “Barcelona” away defeated “Getafe” — 2:0 (Suarez, 41, Junior, 49). Wards of Ernesto Valverde with 13 points (four wins, one draw and two defeats) are in the standings, in fourth place, two points behind arch-enemies of real Madrid.
But the “inter” in the current season until it loses, and in the Italian Serie A is not without loss. This time the team of Antonio Conte dealt away with Sampdoria — 3:1 (Sensi, 20, Sanchez, 22, Galardini, 61 — Ancho, 55). However, a slight match for “Neri-Ricardo” did not work — the entire second half, the team played in the minority after the removal of Alexis Sanchez. In the standings, “Nero-Ricardo” ahead of the second “Juventus” on two points and is located on the third line to “Atalanta” on five points.
Live on the territory of Ukraine the match will be shown on the TV channel “Football 1” (beginning at 22:00).
Domestic fans will be able to monitor the following matches.
October 1 (Tuesday)
“Atalanta” — “Shakhtar” — “Football 1” At 19:55
“Real” — “Bruges” — “Football 2” At 19:55
“Tottenham” — “Bavaria” — “Football 2” — 22:00
October 2 (Wednesday)
“Slavia” — “Borussia” (D) — “Football 1” At 19:55
“Genk” — “Napoli” — “Football 2” At 19:55
“Barcelona” — “Inter” — Football 1 — 22:00
