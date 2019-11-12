“Barcelona” introduced a new form of the colors of the flag of Catalonia (video)
“Barcelona” on its official website introduced a new form of. It is made in the colors of the flag of Catalonia.
The manufacturer company Nike. It will go on sale on 13 November in the club stores and 20 November on other sites.
In the comments the club announced that the new outfit emphasizes the Catalan roots of the team, the relationship with Catalan identity, culture and values.
The slogan Ho portem dins (That’s deep inside of us) was chosen to remember the essence of Barca and one of the factors to be “More than a club”, namely the pride in belonging to the Barcelona and Catalonia.