“Barcelona” is ready to sue the Spanish media
“Barcelona” has denied the information that intended to cause damage to the reputation of critics and opponents of the President of the Catalan club Josep Bartomeu, the club entered into an agreement with the company i3 Ventures, managing multiple accounts on Twitter and Facebook.
“Blaugranas” issued an official rebuttal on its official website.
The club has asked the Spanish media to apologize and publish a retraction of this information. Otherwise, Barca promised to go to court.
According to media reports, the leadership of the Catalan club hired a firm that would spread information about the positive reputation of the President of Barca and the Board of Directors through publications in social networks.
In addition, the allegedly fake accounts attacks Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Josep Guardiola, Xavi and Carles Puyol.
The club does not deny cooperation with i3 Ventures, but argued that it was only on the positive posts to the current President.