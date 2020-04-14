“Barcelona” is suing former Vice President on corruption
Statement by former Vice-President of “Barcelona” Emily Rus that the Catalan club, there is corruption, did not remain without attention of the leadership of “blaugranas”, which intends to file a lawsuit in Russian, according to Cadena Cope.
Therefore, the leadership of “Barcelona” led by President Jose Maria Bartomeu intends to defend the honor of the club and its employees, proving that the words of ex-official – lie.
We will remind that six members of the Board of Directors of “Barcelona”, including Brown, has resigned in protest against the actions of management “leopards”.