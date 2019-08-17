Barcelona masterpiece gets the Player lost in the first match of the championship of Spain (video)
Here it is – the favorite of Basque public
In the opening match of the Spanish La Liga of the current season the League Champions – Barcelona had a difficult away game in Bilbao to the local “Atletico”.
Without Lionel Messi, Sergio Buskets and gone from the field in the first half due to injury Luis Suarez, the team Ernesto Valverde lost at “San Mames” 0:1.
Until the penultimate minute the score was equal. And in this moment the coach of the Basque Gaizka Garitano decided to field captain of the team, Aduriz, like, two minutes, 38-year veteran of the “Athletics” should be enough for the creation of something special.
And the veteran did not disappoint – his first touch Aritz transformed trivial cross into the penalty area in a magnificent goal.
“Barcelona” already from the start gives their competitors a handicap in the fight for “gold”.
We will remind, in last season Aduriz converted a penalty without a single step of the run.