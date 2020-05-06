“Barcelona” may sell title rights to the camp Nou not for one season, and a quarter of a century

Camp Nou

The Board of Directors of “Barcelona” approved the transfer of title at the camp Nou for the period 2020/21 to Fund “Bars” to raise funds for investment in research projects carried out in Catalonia and worldwide, aimed at combating the consequences COVID – 19.

However, Vice-President of Catalonia Jordi Cardoner announced that the rights to the stadium can sell for 25 years. Thus, the “Nou camp” could for a long period to change their name.

“The agreement is quite possible to add another 25 years. Income from the first year will go to combat coronavirus. And the remaining 25 – the needs of the club” – quoted Cardoner ESPN.

Note that at the proposal of the Board of Directors of “Barcelona” has managed to respond well-known porn site, and partner of Mike Tyson for the production of cannabis.

