Barcelona next season will play in an unusual black uniform (photo)
February 17, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Edition footyheadlines published photos of t-shirts from the Nike Barcelona 2020-21, which will be the Catalan team.
T-shirt Nike FC Barcelona 2020-21 will be mostly black, combined with metal Golden touch logo and trim.
Nike will not use the full color coat of arms of Barcelona, and will use the monochrome black and gold.
Barcelona are performed in this form in a bad season-2013/14.
Barcelona
We will remind, in the final round of the championship the Catalans at the camp Nou took Atletico Madrid. To win in La Liga Barcelona had to win with any score.
During the match the hosts won 1:0, but keep the advantage failed, the meeting ended in a draw 1:1, and the champion was atlético. “Gold” for real Madrid goal was scored Diego Godin.