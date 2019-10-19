Barcelona on fire: fire engulfed several districts of the city (photos, video)
On the night of October 19 Barcelona swept fires triggered by the participants of mass protests. They’re coming to the Catalan capital for the fifth day. As already reported “FACTS”, October 14 the Supreme court of Spain sentenced to actual prison terms of 10 politicians and former officials, openly supporting the idea of independence of Catalonia and participated in the organization and holding of a referendum on the issue, which was conducted in 2017. As you know, the Spanish authorities refused to recognize the results. The organizers of the referendum on October 14 was sent to jail for periods ranging from 9 to 13 years.
This caused a wave of protests in Barcelona and other cities of autonomy. On Friday, October 18, in the Catalan capital, began a General strike. Don’t come to work employees of the car company Seat. Closed the largest supermarket chain Bonpreu. Workers go on strike airlines Iberia and Vueling. Barcelona airport operates with serious disruptions. Canceled hundreds of flights. Also not working seaport. Covered car trackar-7 linking Catalonia with France.
The Ministry of foreign Affairs of many countries, including Ukraine, encourages its citizens to exercise extreme caution in Barcelona and to avoid the appearance in places of a mass congestion of people. However, the entire city turned into such a place! Tourists in Barcelona these days is not to be envied. They are not allowed to visit the traditionally popular attractions including the famous temple Sagrada Familia. The Cathedral had to close because his administration is unable under current conditions to ensure the safe passage of tourists inside the building. Temple blocked by the protesters.
In the afternoon of 18 October, more than 500 thousand people took to the streets of Barcelona to take part in a peaceful protest March. After dark, re-invigorated radical groups of protesters. They renewed arson and attack on police. These people use Molotov cocktails, stones, bits. Their actions provoked fires in several districts of Barcelona.
The police on the night of October 19 was first used rubber bullets against protesters. When that was not enough, the course went water cannons and tear gas. Police try to dismantle the barricades. Only for this one night, injured more than 40 people. The total number admitted to hospital with injuries and wounds five days of protests have long exceeded one hundred.
The police arrest the most active participants of protests. On the night of 19 October in the plots was delivered to 14 people. Acting Minister of internal Affairs of Spain, Fernando Grande-Marlaska warned that protesters who resorted to violence, faces a prison sentence of up to six years. He claims that in Barcelona the well-organized group of youths of about 400 people that provoke clashes with police and arson.
