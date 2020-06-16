Barcelona refused to sell his player in the “Manchester United” for € 150 million, media
June 16, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The ANS Faty
Guide Catalan “Barcelona” rejected the second offer of “Manchester United” on the transfer of the winger ANS Faty, according to Marca.
This time the club from old Trafford was willing to pay for 17-year-old Spaniard of Guinean origin € 150 million, says the publication.
The first sentence of Manchester United on the transfer Faty was 1.5 times less.
The ANS is a graduate of the famed youth Academy of Barcelona “La Masia”. For the main team Barcelona striker made his debut in 2019. His contract runs another 2 years, the club can trigger the option to extend for another two seasons.
In the current campaign Faty scored 5 goals and gave 1 assist in 24 matches for “blaugranas” in all the tournaments.