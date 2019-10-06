“Barcelona” – “Seville” — 3:0: online video goals of the match championship of Spain
Sunday, October 6, in the Spanish example is a match between the Catalan “Barcelona” and “Seville”.
The Catalans are not the best way started the season in the Spanish League. After seven matches of the “blue garnet” scored only 13 points and occupy fourth place behind leaders real Madrid to four points (though the “cream” one match played more). To all the troubles “Barcelona” is added, and the periodic absence of Lionel Messi, who because of health problems, played only four games in all competitions this season — two in the championship and the Champions League.
As for Sevilla, the Andalusians is located on the sixth line, having the same number of points as the Catalans. A special performance of “Seville” is no different, scoring in seven games only 10 goals, and the best scorers of the team are Jordán, as Monaco, Nolito and Vasquez, each of whom scored two goals.
Note that last season the teams met each other five times. “Blue garnet” has won the Supercup of Spain (2:1) and in both League matches (4:2 in Barcelona and 4:2 in Seville), and in the Cup exchanged home wins (at 0:2 in Sevilla, the Catalans responded homemade 6:1 — and go further).
On the territory of Ukraine during the live broadcast of the match Barcelona — Sevilla FC can be viewed on the TV channel “Setanta Sports 1”.
For goals in a match of the Spanish examples will also be available online in the news.
1:0 — Luis Suarez (Barcelona), 27th minute
2:0 — Vidal (Barcelona), 32nd minute
3:0 — dembélé (Barcelona), 35 minutes
